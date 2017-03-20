Delhi: AAP ‘youth leader’ arrested for theft; party expels him

Six persons, including an alleged AAP youth wing leader, have been arrested in connection with a robbery that took place in east Delhi’s Maujpur area on March 12. JCP (eastern range) Ravindra Yadav said the accused have been identified as Najeeb, his brother Naved, Jitendra alias Johny, Yusuf alias Faisal, Nadeem alias Furkan and Shadab. Najeeb is allegedly the president of the AAP youth wing in Jaffrabad. “The accused has been expelled from the party with immediate effect. The law should take its own course,” Deepak Bajpai, AAP national media in- charge, told The Indian Express.

Sources said Najeeb and his brother provided logistical support to the thieves in exchange for a share in the stolen goods and money. On March 12, the other four accused allegedly stole Rs 25 lakh, a mobile phone and some documents from a person in Maujpur. They also opened fire, during which a passerby sustained injuries.

While three of them managed to escape, Nadeem was caught by passersby and handed over to police. Following the arrest of Nadeem, police zeroed in on the other five accused and arrested them as well.

Police claimed to have recovered Rs 16 lakh in cash, a countrymade pistol, an Apache motorcycle and a bag containing a pan card and other documents from them.

Police said during questioning, the thieves said they sought the help of the brothers in hiding and disposing off the stolen items as they had a good reputation in the area. The accused confessed to being involved in over 20 cases of robbery and snatching in north and northeast Delhi and in Ghaziabad. Police said they are trying to establish Najeeb’s involvement in other cases as well. Najeeb is pursuing graduation from Delhi University’s school of open learning.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the reported arrest of Najeeb and his accomplices shows that the “party has become an abode of anti-social elements”.

