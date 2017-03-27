Delhi: AAP MLA Ved Prakash joins BJP, to resign from assembly

AAP MLA Ved Prakash (Wikimedia commons) AAP MLA Ved Prakash (Wikimedia commons)

AAP MLA Ved Prakash Satish resigned from the party to join the BJP on Monday, saying the Aam Aadmi Party has ‘failed’ to deliver on the promises it had made in the run up to the 2015 assembly elections. The Bawana MLA said he would also resign from the assembly and other government-run bodies. “I am going to give my resignation letter to the Assembly Speaker,” he said. The move is seen as a shot in the arm for the BJP ahead of the civic polls in the national capital next month.

Ved Prakash joined the BJP at its Delhi unit office in the presence of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. “I was feeling suffocated in the AAP. They (AAP) have failed to deliver on the promises which they had made during assembly elections. There are around 35 MLAs in the AAP who are not happy with the party leadership,” Ved Prakash told reporters here.

In the Bawana constituency, no work has been done by the AAP government in the last two years, he said. He said there was discontent among the people over the AAP government’s failure to address their grievances. “The AAP has already a list of rebel MLAs which includes Devinder Sehrawat, Pankaj Pushkar and former minister Sandeep Kumar,” he claimed.

