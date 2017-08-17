Delhi: AAP govt to get rid of 141 spots prone to fatal road accidents

Road accidents cause more deaths. (Source: File Photo/representational) Road accidents cause more deaths. (Source: File Photo/representational)

The Delhi government on Thursday decided to remove over 140 “black spots”, prone to fatal accidents, from the city’s roads in the next four months to ensure safety of commuters. The decision was taken in a meeting of the State Road Safety Council, reconstituted by the AAP government last month.

Talking to reporters after the meet, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said there are 141 black spots identified on the basis of three fatal accidents occurring within 500-metre radius of a particular road stretch every year. “The council today held its first meeting where we decided to remove all 141 black spots in the next three-four months. All district magistrates have been asked to identify more such black spots under their jurisdiction and share the information with the PWD, the traffic police and other concerned agencies,” Gahlot said. He said corrective measures will be taken at the earliest to prevent accidents on the city’s roads.

As per the government’s figures, there are certain heavily accident-prone areas in the city with high number of black spots such as Shastri Park which has 10, the highest, such spots in the city. Also, national highway 8 (Rajokri) has the second highest number of black spots at at nine, followed by eight each in ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Peera Garhi area, and seven in Majnu-ka-Tilla among other areas witnessing a high number of fatal accidents.

