Delhi: AAP government to use drones for Wazirabad-DND flyway connectivity

The Aam Aadmi Party logo. The Aam Aadmi Party logo.

The AAP government will conduct an aerial survey using drones to find realignment for a new signal-free corridor to connect Signature Bridge in North Delhi’s Wazirabad to DND flyway in South Delhi. This would be a first-of-its-kind feasibility study using drones. Most parts of the proposed corridor will be constructed along the Yamuna stretch between Signature Bridge and DND flyway via North Delhi’s Majnu-ka-Tilla, Metcalfe House, ISBT, Salimgarh Fort and South Delhi’s Ashram Chowk. The decision to use drones was recently taken by the Public Works Department (PWD) as the department officials wanted to find a way to construct the corridor that would ensure an easy ride for commuters from North Delhi to southern parts of the city.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Unified Traffic Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) has already given its nod to Majnu-Ka-Tilla to Salimgarh Fort corridor, but the plan is to extend it up to Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway that connects South Delhi to Noida. “PWD has decided to conduct an aerial survey with the help of drones so that department could be able to find out realignment between several existing roads that could connect Signature Bridge to DND flyway via Majnu-Ka-Tilla, Metcalfe House, ISBT, Salimgarh Fort, Ashram Road along the side of Yamuna river,” a source told PTI.

Sources said that aerial study will provide a clear picture of the realignment between road stretches as there are also forest areas along Yamuna river. “A private company will soon be engaged to provide drones for the aerial survey of the proposed signal-free corridor between Signature Bridge and DND Flyway along Yamuna,” another official said.