Delhi: AAP finished second in 127 wards, Congress in 62

The difference between the votes gathered by the BJP and AAP, however, was considerable. (Representational) The difference between the votes gathered by the BJP and AAP, however, was considerable. (Representational)

The AAP lost the municipal elections in Delhi, results for which were declared on Wednesday, to the Bharatiya Janata Party by a considerable margin, managing to put only 48 councillors in the three corporations. Analysis of the result, however, shows that AAP stood second in 127 wards across the city. The Congress, on the other hand, was second in 62. This election saw the AAP’s vote share dip to about 27 per cent as compared to 54 per cent in 2015, while the Congress’s vote share increased from 9 per cent in 2015 to 21 per cent this time. The difference between the votes gathered by the BJP and AAP, however, was considerable.

On an average, the difference in votes that the BJP and AAP got on seats where the latter came second was more than 3,500. There were only 18 wards where the difference was less than 1,000 votes. The smallest victory margin was two votes, in Chhatarpur, where the BJP defeated the AAP.

“The data demonstrates the comparative electoral strength a party displayed in an election. The fact that AAP has a 5 per cent higher vote share is clearly demonstrated by the number of wards where it stood second. In an election where each ward has about 45,000-50,000 voters, even a 5 per cent vote share is good enough. So, the AAP still seem to be in the reckoning,” said Sanjay Kumar, director, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies.

