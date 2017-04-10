Delhi: A month on, one held for raping six-year-old on Holi

The accused, police said, had changed his job and appearance in the last one month, to evade arrest. (Representational Image) The accused, police said, had changed his job and appearance in the last one month, to evade arrest. (Representational Image)

Nearly a month after a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area on Holi, Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the case.

The arrest was made after the victim helped investigators to identify the spot in Nehru Place where she was raped. The accused, police said, had changed his job and appearance in the last one month, to evade arrest.

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said the accused, who has been identified as Mantram alias Mantra, a native of Siddharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested only after a thorough investigation.

The Indian Express had first reported on March 22 that several teams were working on the case, in which the police had only one clue — the name of the accused, ‘Mantra’. The victim had divulged the accused’s name in the police complaint.

The girl, a Class I student in a government school in Govindpuri, was raped on Holi on March 13. The girl’s parents are labourers and she is the eldest among three siblings. “The incident occurred when she was playing outside her home and was picked up by the assailant, taken to the terrace of a shopping complex in Nehru Place and raped. For three hours, her parents looked for her in the neighbourhood. They even had announcements made from the Masjid’s public announcement system but that did not help. She was dropped near her house at 10.45 pm,” a senior police officer said.

During initial counseling, the girl had told police that the accused told her that his name is Mantra and his wife’s name is Geeta. The girl had also said that she was taken to the shopping complex in Nehru Place in a white Gramin Seva vehicle.

“She was recuperating in the hospital when police started their investigation and all Gramin Seva vehicles were checked by the special team. A massive exercise was initiated to identify the scene of crime after using the landmarks that the victim had talked about. Eight localities were identified and a door-to-door surveys was conducted for 15 days to find drivers of all the Gramin Seva vehicles in the area,” Baaniya said.

Sources said the first breakthrough in the case came after the victim accompanied policemen to identify the spot where she was assaulted, where they found a blanket the accused had used on the night of the assault.

The accused, police said, had shaved his beard and changed his job after the incident. He was working at a sweet shop in Kalkaji for the past one month. Earlier, he used to work at a restaurant nearby, police said.

“We detained him. Initially he tried to mislead the investigation. However, he was arrested after confirmation,” police sources said.

During questioning, Mantra told police that he used to work at a sweet shop in Govindpuri three years ago. “On March 13, he had come to the area to meet his former employer. While returning home, he found the victim, who was playing just outside her home alone,” sources said.

