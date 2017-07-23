Delhi: 9-year-old girl dies in road accident, 2 injured

The victim, 9-year-old Divya The victim, 9-year-old Divya

A nine-year-old girl died and two others, including her sister, were injured after they were hit by a speeding mini-truck in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday afternoon. Police said the errant driver tried to escape but was caught by a passing cab driver and locals. According to police, the victim, Divya, and her sister, Mamta, were residents of a Pakistani refugee camp in Jahangirpuri, and had been living there for the last five years. The incident took place around 3.10 pm when the children were returning to the camp from a tuition centre with their friend Kavita. Divya and Mamta study at a government school, while their father, Gurmukh, sells mobile phone covers at a roadside shop.

“They were trying to cross the Shah Alam Bandh Road. While crossing, the speeding mini-truck, heading towards Azadpur from Mukundpur, hit the girls, killing Divya and injuring the others. Divya’s head came under the truck’s wheels and she died at the spot. Mamta’s legs were crushed as well,” a senior police officer said.

Following the incident, the driver, identified as Manikant, tried to escape, but was caught by a cab driver and locals. They beat up the accused before calling police and handing him over.

The girls’ families are Pakistani Hindu refugees, who migrated to the city from Sindh. There are about 50 such families living in jhuggis in Adarsh Nagar. “The girls were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital. The two survivors, who sustained injuries on their legs, are undergoing treatment,” the officer said, adding that Divya’s body has been preserved for post-mortem.

On the basis of the PCR call, a case was registered and the accused, a resident of Bihar, was arrested, police said, adding that he claimed the girls were running while crossing the road. He also told police he tried to apply brakes but could not do so in time.

