Delhi: 81% drop in corruption complaints, says Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia (File) Manish Sisodia (File)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday said the Chief Vigilance Commission’s (CVC) report tabled in the Parliament showed that corruption complaints from Delhi had dropped by 81 per cent. “This is a significant change in itself. This shows that the people of Delhi are satisfied with the government and its honesty. This is an achievement of the AAP government,” Sisodia said.

“Our party had come (to power) on the anti-corruption plank. There is zero tolerance against corruption. The CVC report reflects that.” Sisodia said that in the last fiscal, the CVC had received 969 complaints from Delhi compared to 5,139 complaints in 2015.

“If corruption is eliminated at the top level, it percolates to the bottom. There are some problems in field offices but surprise inspections have instilled fear, and that, too, reduces corruption. I am happy that the people of Delhi have had fewer opportunities to complain against corruption. This is a feather in the government’s cap,” said Sisodia.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the Deputy CM said this angle of the CVC annual report tabled in the Parliament was not reported by the media and, hence, he was drawing their attention to it.

“At the Centre, there is a 67 per cent rise (in corruption complaints), and in the AAP government, there is an 81 per cent drop. There are many reasons behind this. One is that we have shown zero tolerance towards any minister found engaging in corruption and ways of governance like e-districts,” Sisodia said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now