Delhi: 79 chikungunya, 24 dengue cases reported in 2017, shows SDMC data

At least 79 cases of chikungunya have been reported in the national capital this year, revealed a report on vector-borne diseases by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). The data also revealed that 24 cases of dengue have been reported in the capital in the last three months. Of these, 11 patients had acquired the infection from one of the neighbouring states, the report states.

The SDMC data also states that of the nine new cases of chikungunya that were reported in the capital this week, none of the patients were from Delhi but, in fact, from neighbouring states.

Chikungunya and dengue cases in the capital had tapered off by the first week of December last year, ending the vector-borne disease season in the city that witnessed its worst chikungunya outbreak in the last 10 years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now