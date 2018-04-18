Delhi: 78-year-old’s throat slit at home

According to police, Jugal Kishore’s body was discovered by his wife Shashi, when she returned home from the market. (Representational) According to police, Jugal Kishore’s body was discovered by his wife Shashi, when she returned home from the market. (Representational)

A 78-year-old man was found with his throat slit in his house in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden Tuesday evening. Police said the house had been ransacked.

According to police, Jugal Kishore’s body was discovered by his wife Shashi, when she returned home from the market. The main door of the flat was open, there were no signs of resistance and the body was lying in a pool of blood. She immediately informed neighbours and a police call was made.

DCP (west) Jijay Kumar said a call was received around 7.30 pm and a police team was rushed to the spot. “The house was ransacked and the almirah was open. It seems the attacker had a chat with Kishore after entering the house,” said Kumar. Kishore retired from CPWD in Chandigarh, and was staying with his wife at a residential complex in Rajouri Garden’s A- Block.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App