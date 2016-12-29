Delhi: 77-yr-old mauled by two dogs, case filed against their owner

A 77-year-old woman taking a morning walk in her garden was injured after being mauled by two dogs owned by her tenant, police said.

The incident took place at the posh Hailey Road area. A case of negligent conduct has been lodged against the owner of the two dogs.

The woman was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Police said she suffered injuries to her hands and legs, and also had to receive two stitches on the head.

Watch What Else Is making News

The woman, who said she retired as a senior dietician from the Army Hospital, said she had asked her tenants to keep their dogs locked up on several occasions in the past.

“These dogs have been posing a threat to people, especially women, children and the elderly, but the owners were not controlling them,” she said. She said the incident took place around 11.15 am on December 24, when she was out for a walk. She said that she asked the employees of the owners to keep the dogs chained, but they did not respond to her pleas. “Within a few minutes, the dogs pounced on her and bit her legs,” a senior police officer said.

Hearing calls for help, passersby tried to pull the dogs away. The woman claimed that she fell down when the dogs pounced on her.

“The woman was taken to RML Hospital by her 85-year-old husband. She was discharged after medical treatment. Doctors told police that though she had injuries on her hands, legs and head, her condition was stable. They also gave her an anti-rabies vaccination,” police said.

The woman’s family later filed a police complaint, and a case was registered against the owner of the dogs at Barakhamba Road police station. “Investigators are planning to take both dogs away from the owner and hand them to an NGO,” a police officer said.