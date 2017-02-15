Delhi: 65-year-old arrested for drugging and robbing people

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

A 65-year-old man, allegedly involved in cases of drugging people and then stealing their belongings, has been arrested. The accused, Chander Mohan Gupta alias Vinod used to first win the confidence of his victims and then offer them drug-laced food items or drinks and then flee with their belongings, police said. Taking advantage of his age, he would gain the confidence of his victims.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“He had also targeted people at government hospitals. Visitors to hospitals are usually hassled and he would show his sympathy and help them in a small way and offer them something to drink or eat,” said a senior police officer.

He had been declared a proclaimed offender by the Saket Court in 2013 in a similar case registered at Safdarjung Enclave police station in 2011.

He had jumped bail and didn’t appear before the court during trial proceedings, said Ravindra Yadav, joint commissioner of police (Crime).

On the basis of a tip-off, Gupta was arrested from near Fountain crossing, Chandni Chowk, while he was on the lookout for another victim.

The accused was arrested by a team led by ACP Sandeep Lamba under the supervision of DCP Rajesh Deo.

“He told police that in January, 2017, he had offered a man milk laced with sedatives at AIIMS hospital. After the person became unconscious, Gupta allegedly stole his belongings including two mobile phones, two ATM cards and Rs 40,000,” said Yadav.

The accused told police that he has been involved in other similar cases.

In September 2015, he had targeted one individual, whom he had offered Frooti laced with drugs and then taken away his two mobile phones along with some cash.

Two mobile phones, one ATM card and 30 tablets of Lorazepam (sleeping pills) have been recovered.

The accused was previously serving in a private company. “Due to continuous illness and differences with his family members, he was not staying at his residence for the last five-six years and he used to stay in low budget lodges and guest houses.

“He used to pay money at these lodges by either stealing or selling stolen articles,” Yadav added.

Police is probing about his involvement in other cases.