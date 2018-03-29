Delhi: 62-year-old held for ‘molesting’ airhostess

The airhostess told police that she had been touched ‘inappropriately’ when he was getting down. (Representative photo) The airhostess told police that she had been touched ‘inappropriately’ when he was getting down. (Representative photo)

Delhi Police has arrested a 62-year-old Pune-based businessman for allegedly molesting a cabin crew member of Vistara airlines, on a Lucknow-Delhi flight on March 24. The arrest was made after police received a complaint of sexual harassment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said the accused has been identified as Rajeev Vasant Dani. He was arrested from the airport after the complaint was lodged. “The alleged incident took place when the passenger was de-boarding the aircraft after it landed at Terminal-3 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on March 24. The airhostess told police that she had been touched ‘inappropriately’ when he was getting down. On the basis of her complaint, a case under Section 354-A of the IPC (sexual harassment, punishable with a maximum term of three years and a fine) was registered. He was later released on bail,” a senior police officer said.

Confirming the incident, an Air Vistara spokesperson said, “We have reported the matter to the police and other relevant authorities. An FIR has been registered and the investigation is on. Air Vistara does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts safety of its staff and customers at risk or compromises their dignity.”

The 62-year-old could also become the first person to be recommended by an airline to be put on the recently enforced no-fly list.

