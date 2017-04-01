Delhi: ‘60,000 lawyers’ from HC, lower courts on strike

Lawyers in the capital’s lower courts and the Delhi High Court Friday abstained from work in protest against any change in the rules governing their conduct. The “nationwide” strike was called by the Bar Council of India (BCI) against any proposed change in the Advocates Act 1961, as suggested by the Law Commission of India to the Centre. The proposed changes include taking away lawyers’ right to strike and penalising those who skip appearance in court during a strike.

“Today’s strike in all six district courts across the capital, and in the high court, was successful,” said Jaiveer Chauhan, spokesperson of the coordination committee of the All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi — the body that originally opposed the change in the rules. About 60,000 lawyers did not appear in court, Chauhan said. He added that in the Supreme Court too, many lawyers wore white arm bands as a sign of protest.

