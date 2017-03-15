Delhi: 6-year-old drowns after falling into open tank

Police have booked the builder over the incident Police have booked the builder over the incident

A six-year-old girl drowned in an underground tank that was left uncovered in an under-construction building in southeast Delhi’s Prahladpur on Tuesday evening.

Police said the incident took place when Arpita, the six-year-old kindergarten student, stepped out of her home and reached the under-construction building while playing.

Police have booked the builder of the under-construction structure for not building a fence around the water tank, under IPC Section 304A (causing death due to negligence).

Her father, Sunil Kumar, said, “She told me she is playing outside, but I did not know she would go to the building. Ten minutes after she told me she was going out to play, I heard people screaming. By the time I rushed out, she had already drowned. We took her to the hospital but they declared her dead.”

Romil Baaniya, DCP, (southeast), said they are questioning people who live in the area. “We are yet to ascertain whether it is a water tank or a septic tank,” Baaniya said.

