Delhi: 6 arrested in ‘honey trap’ case

Delhi Police Tuesday arrested six people, including a police constable, for allegedly extorting money by “honey-trapping” their relatives and friends.

Police said the accused include a DU graduate, an anganwadi worker and a journalist who allegedly runs a weekly newspaper in Burari.

“They have been working together for the last three years. The constable joined them eight months ago. They used to target people they know. The one providing the lead would get 40 per cent of the extortion money and would never come face to face with the victims,” said an investigating officer.