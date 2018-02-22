Delhi: 54-yr-old dies after ‘jumping off from 2nd floor of Naraina police station’

Police have suspended sub-inspector Deepak and constable Parvesh in connection with the case, after they found lapses of professional conduct in handling the case. (Photo for representation) Police have suspended sub-inspector Deepak and constable Parvesh in connection with the case, after they found lapses of professional conduct in handling the case. (Photo for representation)

A 54-year-old man died after he allegedly jumped from the second floor of Naraina police station on Wednesday evening. Police said the man, Jagdev Singh, jumped off the second floor in a bid to escape. His family, however, alleged that Jagdev was tortured in police custody. Police have suspended sub-inspector Deepak and constable Parvesh in connection with the case, after they found “lapses of professional conduct in handling the case”. The decision was made following a preliminary inquiry in the matter. The judicial magistrate has been informed about the incident and a separate investigation will be undertaken on the conduct of police officers involved in the case.

Police have constituted a Public Grievance Committee, headed by an ACP-ranked officer, to look into the matter. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vijay Singh said the incident took place around 6.30 pm on Wednesday. “The accused was brought to the police station after he was produced before Patiala House Court. Jagdev was wanted in a case of cheating registered at Naraina police station and was arrested on February 20,” Singh said.

Police said they had managed to procure a one-day police remand of the accused and he was brought to the police station. However, Jagdev’s son Vijay Kumar has claimed that his father was tortured in police custody. “They had picked him up yesterday as well. Police had asked me for a bribe to water down the case but we kept telling them that my father was innocent and he used to deal in the share market,” Vijay alleged. Police refused to comment on bribery allegations. “The judicial magistrate will look into the matter,” DCP Singh said.

According to police, Jagdev was accused of trying to buy medicines from Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt, using duplicate prescriptions. He was stopped by the attendant who wanted to recheck the prescription. Police said Jagdev then tried to flee, but was apprehended by the hospital staff who handed him over to the police. Police said that they recovered four dependant cards, a stamp pad and a stamp of a doctor from Jagdev. After getting his remand, he was taken to the investigating officer’s room for questioning.

Police said that while he was being questioned on the ground floor, Jagdev asked the investigating officer for a glass of water. Constable Pravesh was then asked to take him to the second floor. “After he was taken to the second floor, he pushed the constable and tried to escape. He entered the washroom, locked himself and jumped out of the window,” DCP Singh said. Police said Jagdev was rushed to DDU hospital within 10 minutes, but succumbed to his injuries. Police said that they are waiting for the post-mortem report to look for signs of ante-mortem injuries.

