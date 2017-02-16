Delhi: 50,000 DDA homes at seven locations for low-income groups by end of 2018

The Yojana, previously known as the “housing for all” scheme and re-launched in June 2015, seeks to build two crore houses by 2022. (Representational image) The Yojana, previously known as the “housing for all” scheme and re-launched in June 2015, seeks to build two crore houses by 2022. (Representational image)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will make about 50,000 housing units for economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income group (LIG) families in the capital by the end of 2018. The units, which will come up at seven locations in the city, are meant to provide affordable housing in urban areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Under the scheme, more than 24,000 units will be made for people belonging to the EWS category. The category has been redefined under the scheme to include households with an annual income of less than Rs 3 lakh (from the former Rs 1 lakh).

An additional 25,000 units will be constructed for LIG families, including households with an approximate income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh.

The Yojana, previously known as the “housing for all” scheme and re-launched in June 2015, seeks to build two crore houses by 2022. It is also meant to benefit women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Of the seven locations, three — in Kalkaji, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony — are being constructed in situ. The other inhouse projects will come up in Narela, Vasant Kunj, Sultan Garhi and Dwarka.

Principal Commissioner Land Disposal at DDA, J P Agarwal, told The Indian Express that the housing scheme will cost about Rs 15 lakh per unit at the current rate. However, the “housing will be sufficiently subsidised for EWS families, since the cost of land is not recovered from them”.

Additionally, the authority is trying to ensure that “all basic amenities are also provided wherever these colonies come up, including shops and basic infrastructure such as roads and streetlights”.