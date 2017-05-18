Delhi: 50-yr-old woman held for robbing relatives

Representational Image Representational Image

Delhi Police has arrested a 50-year-old woman for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash from her relative’s house in south Delhi’s Khirki Extension. Deepak Kumar approached police with a complaint that jewellery and Rs 9.57 lakh in cash had been stolen from his house, said DCP (south) Ishwar Singh.

In his complaint, Kumar said that on May 7, he and his wife had gone to a relative’s house in Laxmi Nagar. When they came back the next day, they found out about the robbery. The woman whose house they had gone to for dinner had robbed the couple, police said. The accused told police she stole the house keys from the complainant’s wife’s wallet when they had come for dinner. The accused then left her house, leaving the couple there, after making an excuse. ENS

