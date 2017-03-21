Delhi: 50-yr-old man jumps in front of Metro at Azadpur station

A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Monday morning by jumping in front of a train at Azadpur Metro station in northwest Delhi. He left a suicide note claiming his employer had “mentally tortured” him. No case has been registered yet. According to police, the incident took place around 7.35 am when the victim, identified as Ishwar Sharma, a resident of Model Town area, allegedly jumped in front of a Huda City Centre-bound train.

“Initial investigation has revealed that Ishwar, a native of Nepal, was working with a gas agency located in Model Town for the last 15 years,” the officer added. The victim died on the spot and police found a voter ID-card and a suicide note in his pocket. Services on the Yellow Line were affected due to the incident for several minutes, they said.

The CISF and Delhi Metro authorities sent the body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

“In his suicide note, he has only written that he was mentally tortured by his employer; There is nothing else mentioned in the note,” a senior police officer said. “We are probing the role of gas agency owner and will question the other employees also in coming days,” the officer said, adding that, “We are conducting further investigations and will speak to his family members after they arrive from Nepal.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now