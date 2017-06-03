Delhi: 5 rob Amazon delivery agent at gunpoint, 3 held

The Delhi Police Thursday arrested three men for allegedly robbing an Amazon delivery agent and the van driver at gunpoint, before fleeing in the company’s vehicle. Two others who were part of the heist are still at large, police said.

According to police, the accused would steal motorcycles and use them to snatch and steal mobile phones. They would then use these stolen phones to order from online shopping websites. In the latest incident, they ordered from Amazon and when the delivery agent arrived, the accused robbed him at gunpoint and fled in the company’s van.

The accused were identified as Hemant (18), Sunil (19) and Mohit (19) — all residents of Najafgarh.

Police recovered one country-made pistol with two live cartridges, three motorcycles, three smartphones, a mattress, a pair of shoes, a hand mixer, bluetooth speakers and cookware from the accused.

The latest FIR was filed on May 28 by Amazon delivery agent Saurav who, along with the driver Sikander, was out to deliver a pair of shoes. “They were at Saraswati Enclave to make the delivery around 3.45 pm on Sunday when five men robbed them and took away the Eeco van,” said M N Tiwari, DCP (outer district).

Members of the special team received information that the accused would gather at Anaaj Mandi in Najafgarh on Thursday to commit another crime. The police team nabbed three of them around 3.30 pm. The van was traced to a route between Kair village and Jharoda village.

Police have filed 14 FIRs related to robbery at gunpoint, snatching and theft against the accused.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App