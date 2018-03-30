Delhi: 5 held, juvenile apprehended for murder of Ola driver

However, with the available GPS data of the car, the team visited various places in Delhi and Sonepat. However, with the available GPS data of the car, the team visited various places in Delhi and Sonepat.

Delhi Police has arrested five persons and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly robbing and murdering an Ola driver in Rohini’s Alipur. On March 23, the body of Hari Narayan (35) was found near Kham Pur Radio Tower in Alipur. Narayan’s relatives told police that he left for duty at 10 am but did not return.

DCP (Rohini) Rajneeh Gupta said during investigation it was found that the GPS device of the vehicle had been removed after the incident. However, with the available GPS data of the car, the team visited various places in Delhi and Sonepat.

“The police team subsequently learnt that the vehicle was seen in Nahri village in Sonepat. On the intervening night of October 28 and 29, the police team received a tip-off that the accused would come near Smriti Van, near Raja Harish Chander Hospital in Narela,” said Gupta.

Three accused — Rahul Saini (21), Naimuddin alias Naveen (25) and Hemant (19) — were nabbed. They led police to Amit Dahiya (25), Vishal (20) and a juvenile. Saini, Naimudin, Hemant and Dahiya are friends and were in need of money, police said. Three pistols and six live cartridges were recovered.

On March 23, Naimuddin booked a cab using Saini’s mobile for Kashmere Gate. After boarding the cab, they cancelled the booking. They travelled about 4-5 km and after reaching an abandoned area near Tikri village, they overpowered Narayan, Gupta said. They then strangled him before throwing his body.

