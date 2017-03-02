Delhi: 45-year-old shot dead in Harsh Vihar area

A 45-year-old man was shot dead in front of his wife and daughter when he tried to resist a robbery bid in east Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area Tuesday night. The victim’s daughter was also injured. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

The victim, Om Pal, and his family, were on their way home after attending a wedding in Ghaziabad when they were stopped by a man on a two-wheeler near an isolated stretch, said police. The robber demanded money and threatened them with a pistol.

When the victim refused to pay, the accused shot him and fled. A passerby rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.