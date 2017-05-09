Delhi: 45 returning from wedding robbed after armed men barge into their bus, 3 arrested

Some of the passengers, who were robbed while returning from a wedding. Some of the passengers, who were robbed while returning from a wedding.

THREE ARMED robbers allegedly stopped a bus and looted jewellery and cash worth Rs 3 lakh in south Delhi’s Devli area in the early hours of Monday. Police said the 45 people travelling in the bus were on their way back from a wedding when the robbers held them at gunpoint.

Later on Monday, Delhi Police arrested three people. Police said two of them were arrested in theft cases earlier as well. “All three had consumed liquor and decided to commit a crime when they saw a bus, mostly filled with women,” said police. The case was solved after police received a PCR call Monday morning regarding an auto theft. “When we received the complaint, the auto number was found to be the same as the one used in the robbery. We then raided different places,” said the police source.

Police said the bus carrying the wedding party had broken down near Pushpa Vihar, following which a new bus was arranged. As the new bus proceeded towards Devli road, an autorickshaw and a motorbike stopped in front of it.

Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said, “The miscreants started beating the bus driver and one person showed a gun to the women inside the bus and snatched their jewellery.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pritam Singh, the driver of the bus, said he had picked up the baraatis in the evening and had gone to the marriage venue at GT Karnal Road in Swaroop Nagar. After midnight, he said, he picked up 45 people to drop them at Sangam Vihar. “Three men barged into the bus and one of them pointed a gun at me. When I resisted, he punched and kicked me,” said Singh.

“Around 24 women were in the bus, besides some children and a few elderly people. The robbers finished their work in less than 10 minutes and fled,” said Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now