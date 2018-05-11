Delhi: 44-yr-old Russian, detained for ‘hurling stones at people’, dies

His body has been preserved in a mortuary and police have approached the Russian embassy, requesting that the family be alerted. His body has been preserved in a mortuary and police have approached the Russian embassy, requesting that the family be alerted.

A magisterial inquiry was ordered on Wednesday after a 44-year-old Russian man, detained by police for allegedly hurling stones at passersby in north district’s Sarai Rohilla, died. His body has been preserved in a mortuary and police have approached the Russian embassy, requesting that the family be alerted.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Jatin Narwal said the man, Sergey Erin, came to India in 2017. But his visa ran out on July 10 last year, he said.

“After receiving the PCR call, he was directly taken to Sarai Rohilla police station and then to Hindu Rao hospital for a medical examination. He was then taken to the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on Wednesday morning, where he complained of uneasiness. He was immediately taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he died later. We have preserved his body in a mortuary and officials of the embassy concerned have been informed about the matter,” said Narwal.

He declined comment on reports that Erin created a ruckus in police custody and banged his head on the wall. The officer said a magisterial inquiry was already on.

Sources told The Indian Express that police received a call around 1 am on Wednesday that a foreign national was hurling stones at passersby near Zakhira flyover.

The detention was brought to the notice of senior officers and Erin was taken to Hindu Rao Hospital, where he created a ruckus. After first-aid, police decided to involve the FRRO for his deportation.

