Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Delhi: 400 cops oversee demolition at Aravali Biodiversity park

Written by Sakshi Dayal | Gurgaon | Published: May 24, 2018 1:54:51 am
Aravalli, Aravalli animals, animals in Aravalli , Aravalli forest, waterpits in Aravalli, indian express news, india news According to officials, of the 500 structures razed, 400 were shanties. (File)
Five hundred structures, constructed illegally inside Aravali Biodiversity Park in Gurgaon, were razed during a demolition drive by the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) Wednesday morning. The drive was undertaken in the presence of 400 police personnel, deployed to ensure law and order.

According to officials, of the 500 structures razed, 400 were shanties, while 100 were made of concrete, including bungalows as well as single rooms given out on rent to migrants employed in the city. All structures lie on a 7-acre piece of land in the park, which has an area of 378 acres.

“Residents and owners of these establishments have been issued notices to vacate the land multiple times. Many homes have already been vacated because of this reason,” said Y S Gupta, additional municipal commissioner, who led the drive. Fifteen JCB machines were put to work from 7 am, until the afternoon, said officials, adding that work was started only after residents had been given time to remove their belongings.

Although people did not protest against the demolitions, security was tightened. Anil Kumar, ACP (DLF), as well as four Station House Officers were present to ensure the situation remained under control.

