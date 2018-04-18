Delhi: 40-year-old man stabbed 27 times over alleged extramarital affair

Arrested persons told police they stabbed the victim because of an extra-marital affair. (Representational photo) Arrested persons told police they stabbed the victim because of an extra-marital affair. (Representational photo)

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death by three persons on Tuesday night in New Delhi’s Dwarka area. Initial investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed 27 times allegedly over an extramarital affair.

According to police, the arrested persons have been identified as Aman Kumar alias Rajiv (20), Ashish (21) and Sahil (19). “The incident came to light after police received a PCR call on Tuesday at around 9 pm informing that a body was lying in a pool of blood at Dwarka Sector 7. Police rushed to the spot and victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” a senior police officer said.

Police later identified the deceased as Raju alias Mamraj. After identifying him, police approached his family members. “Police later came to know that about the accused and they arrested him after conducting raids. The accused told the police that they stabbed him multiple times as he was having illicit relation with arrested Aman’s mother. He was constantly harassing them by visiting at home on odd hours and defaming them in the locality,” an officer said.

