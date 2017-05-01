Delhi: 40 pistols seized, two held by Crime Branch

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two persons from Anand Vihar railway station and seized 40 semi-automatic pistols manufactured illegally in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh from their possession.

The gang, comprising the two arrested accused — identified as Deepak Kumar Saha and Sajid — had been operating

for the last couple of years and have supplied more than 300-400 illegal weapons to various criminals in and around Delhi-NCR, police said.

“Saha was involved in the illegal weapon trade for the last 10 to 11 years and had supplied more than 300-400 sophisticated weapons to various persons, including the gangsters in the region. He had started the business after coming in contact with Guddu, a resident of Munger, who was involved in illegal weapon trade,” said DCP (Crime) Madhur Verma.

Police said the gang used to collect the consignment of illegal weapon from their sources in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh and would travel in air-conditioned coaches of trains to their desired destinations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now