Delhi: 40 children rescued from factories in Badli

The children, officials said, were made to work in less than 100 sq m factories with one common toilet, lack of clean drinking water and food. (Representational image) The children, officials said, were made to work in less than 100 sq m factories with one common toilet, lack of clean drinking water and food. (Representational image)

Forty children and 19 adults were rescued by the District Task Force from three factories in Badli industrial area Wednesday. The children, mostly from remote villages in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, are said to be in the 13-18 age group and had been employed in pressure cooker manufacturing units, slipper factories, wire-making factories and a speaker-making factory.

SDM (Alipur) Ira Singhal, who was part of the raid, said they have registered an FIR. Police said they are yet to take action against the owners of the factory units. The children, officials said, were made to work in less than 100 sq m factories with one common toilet, lack of clean drinking water and food. “Twenty-seven of those rescued are girls… They were all paid a paltry sum to work in hazardous units,” Singhal said.

“I was paid Rs 4,500, but I didn’t know that’s less than what I should get. I managed to buy myself lunch and send some money to my father,” said a 14-year-old girl who hails from Nepal and stays in outer Delhi.

The raid was conducted by the local SDM, police from three different police stations in outer district, two labour department officials and NGO workers from two organisations. Naved, a rescue worker from NGO Prayas, said the children had been working at the factories at the behest of their parents. “Many of them come from very poor families, with their own parents also factory workers,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App