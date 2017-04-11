Delhi: 4-year-old girl dead after school van backs into her, ‘Van had no side mirrors’

The school van that crushed Anushka Ranjan. The school van that crushed Anushka Ranjan.

A four-year-old girl was crushed under a school van after the driver dropped off the child and then reversed the vehicle into her. The van did not have rear view mirrors on either side, which could have saved the girl’s life, police said. Her family said it was the girl’s first day in KG. The incident took place at 2 pm in Shakarpur. Police said the cab driver, Mohit Kapoor (37), dropped off the child, Anushka Ranjan, barely 100 metres from her home. He then went to drop off two other children to their homes. By the time he returned to his vehicle, Ranjan was standing behind the cab. Unaware, Kapoor started the vehicle and backed into her, police said. The child came under the vehicle, but Mohit thought the cab was stuck because of a stone, and he kept accelerating, police said, adding that the child was dragged for 10 metres before a bystander stopped the vehicle.

DCP (east district) Omvir Singh Bishnoi said they have arrested Kapoor. He runs four other vans in the area. “A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304-A (death caused due to negligence).

The victim studied in a private school in Preet Vihar, and the cab had been hired by her parents,” he said.

“Since the vehicle did not have any side mirrors, Kapoor did not realise he was backing into the girl,” Bishnoi said.

“She sustained severe injuries and was taken to nearby nursing home. From there, she was referred to Max Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The accused was arrested from the hospital,” Bishnoi said. The accused later got bail.

Police said the driver charged Rs 900 a month for the cab service. The girl’s father, an advocate, said, “The man driving the vehicle wasn’t the same person we had hired. Police must act against him, too.”

In a separate incident, a two-year-old boy died and his five-year-old sister sustained injuries when a mini-truck that was reversing hit them in Jyoti Nagar. The siblings were returning from a nearby market. Police said they are yet to nab the accused.

