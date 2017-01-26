Delhi: 4 held for stealing online vouchers worth Rs 92 lakh

Delhi Police have arrested four people, including a BTech dropout, for allegedly hacking and “digitally shoplifting” vouchers worth around Rs 92 lakh from an e-commerce company. Police said the accused “hacked the website’s payment gateway through data tampering”.

DCP (south district) Ishwar Singh said the arrest was made after they received a complaint from VouchaGram India at Hauz Khas police station alleging that its website was hacked and vouchers worth about Rs 1 crore were “digitally stolen through data tampering of the payment gateway, PayU, on December 30”.

“A case of cheating was registered under relevant provisions of the IT Act. A team was formed to crack the complex cyber offence and they went through voluminous data from various online shopping portals and pegged the loss at Rs 92 lakh,” Singh said.

During investigation, the team went through several IP addresses, e-mails and phone numbers, and managed to trace the prime accused, a BTech dropout, Sunny Nehra (23).

Nehra was picked up from a five-star hotel in Gurgaon and made to sit through sustained interrogation. Eventually, his three alleged associates, identified as Azad Chaudhary (19), Prakhar Agarwal (19) and Tejveer Sheoran (18), were picked up. “Azad is also a BTech dropout, while Sheoran is a BCA student,” Singh said.

Singh said the four accused had “online associations” with hackers in India and abroad and were involved in “hacking for money” by breaking weakly encrypted e-commerce portals.

“Nehra learnt from a hacker friend that PayU was suffering from vulnerability and could be tested for data tampering. They hacked the online systems, including the payment gateway, and manipulated cashbacks by enhancing their value, using the same gift card over and over again, placing orders without actual payment,” Singh added.

The digital money siphoned off by them was used on living a luxurious life and buying sophisticated proxy servers. Police recovered a laptop with 256 GB RAM, capable of supporting hacking software, as well as latest phones and tablets from the accused.