Delhi: 38-year-old falls off auto resisting snatching attempt near police HQ

A 38-year-old woman sustained severe injuries after bike-borne men, in an attempt to snatch her purse, ended up throwing her out of an auto, few metres away from the Delhi Police headquarters on Thursday morning. A case has been registered, but no arrest has been made yet.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11.30 am when the victim was on her way to work in an auto. “When she reached on the Ring Road, a few metres away from Delhi Police headquarters at ITO, two men on a bike came and attempted to snatch her purse,” an officer said. The area where the incident happened doesn’t have CCTV cameras.

