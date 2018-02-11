Delhi: 35-year-old dies in blaze at Karol Bagh factory

The labourer was trapped on the second floor (Express Photo/Amit Mehra) The labourer was trapped on the second floor (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

A 35-year-old worker suffocated to death after a fire broke out at a jeans-making factory in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh in the early hours of Saturday. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the entire firefighting operation lasted 20 minutes. The labourer, who was trapped on the second floor, died by the time firefighters took him out of the building, officials said.

The DFS said fire safety provisions at the factory were insufficient, and that it will look into whether the factory had applied for a No Objection Certificate.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Jumman, who was declared brought dead at a local hospital.

“We are probing the cause of the fire. A decision will be taken on whether to register an FIR against the factory owner under IPC Section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence),” said a police officer, adding that Jumman’s family will be contacted for post-mortem and final rites.

The DFS said that a call was received at 4.50 am about a fire at the jeans factory on Tank Road. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and it was brought under control at 5.10 am, said a DFS official.

The fire started in the staircase area of the first floor, due to which a thick blanket of smoke travelled upwards, police said. After the DFS finally managed to gain entry into the building, Jumman’s body was found. He died due to suffocation, the official said.

In April last year, two men were killed and as many injured in a fire that broke out at a paint factory in Naiwala area of Karol Bagh. A short-circuit was said to be the cause behind the fire.

Last month, a blaze at a firecracker storage unit in Bawana industrial area had claimed the lives of 17 workers.

