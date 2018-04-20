Delhi: 33-year-old marketing chief found dead at home, kin allege foul play

Representational photo Representational photo

A 33-year-old marketing head of a finance company was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his Vasant Kunj home on Wednesday evening. The man’s family alleged foul play and demanded his wife be arrested. DCP (southwest) Milind Dumbere said Kshitij Malhotra’s family alleged that he and his wife were not on good terms. “There was a clear ligature mark on the neck,” the DCP said, adding that “no suicide note was found”.

Police sources said Malhotra’s wife claimed she broke open the door of the house and found him hanging. Police said she claimed she had taken down the body. “As the family is alleging foul play, a post-mortem will be conducted at Safdarjung Hospital, Friday,” Dumbere said.

According to police, Malhotra’s wife made a PCR call at 3.56 pm to inform them about her husband’s death. She also told his brother, Chirag, who works with a TV channel in Noida.

Chirag claimed that when he reached his brother’s house, police had already arrived and were taking Kshitij’s body to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre. “Police told me that he hanged himself. But I don’t believe that. On Saturday, he came to meet me and our parents and said he was going to Paris for an official trip in May. He also said he would take his wife along,” Chirag claimed.

Chirag said Kshitij and his wife got married on February 25, 2016. “On Wednesday, she did not tell me what exactly happened to my brother,” he claimed. Police however, said Malhotra’s wife told them she had gone out on Wednesday afternoon. She said when her husband stopped responding to her calls, she went home to find the door locked from inside. She claimed she broke open the door with the help of neighbours and found him hanging.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App