Delhi: 30 trains delayed because of shallow fog cover

Fog cover at Noida toll plaza on Sunday. Express photo Fog cover at Noida toll plaza on Sunday. Express photo

A shallow layer of fog engulfed the national capital on Sunday, causing delay in services of 30 trains and rescheduling of six others. Flight operations though were not affected, officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average. According to a MeT department official, the relative humidity was recorded at 97 percent at 8:30 AM.

The visibility was recorded at 2000 metres at 5:30 AM. Three hours later, it fell to 600 metres.

“There was a rise in minimum temperature as the western disturbances approached the city. The skies are expected to remain clear during the day. Maximum temperature will hover around 24 degrees Celsius,” the official said.

Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.