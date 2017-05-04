Latest News

Delhi: 3-year-old raped by neighbour

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:May 4, 2017 4:06 pm

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area on Wednesday. The 22-year-old accused took her to his house when she was playing outside alone.

When the girl’s parents could not find her, they started a search. Some neighbours told them that the girl was seen with the accused.

Upon reaching the man’s house, the girl’s parents found her bleeding. They rushed her to a hospital, where she underwent a surgery, the police said. The accused has been arrested from his friend’s house.

