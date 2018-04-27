Delhi: 3 men shoot dead 2 cash van custodians, flee with Rs 12 lakh

According to police, the incident took place around 2.30 pm when the van had come to pick up cash from a wine shop in Narela (Representational) According to police, the incident took place around 2.30 pm when the van had come to pick up cash from a wine shop in Narela (Representational)

Three bike-borne assailants shot dead two custodians of a cash collection van and robbed Rs 12 lakh in Rohini district’s Narela on Thursday afternoon, police said. Nobody has been arrested yet and police have formed several teams to conduct raids and nab the assailants.

According to police, the incident took place around 2.30 pm when the van had come to pick up cash from a wine shop at Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) industrial area, in Narela. “Cashier Rajnikant and the guard, Prem Kumar, came out from the van to collect cash when suddenly the assailants arrived at the spot and fired at them. The two were shot at by three unidentified motorcycle-borne persons. Both victims were rushed to Raja Harishchandra Hospital in Narela, where they succumbed to their injuries later,” a senior police officer said.

On April 24, some unidentified men made an attempt to rob a cash van in Rohini, but it was foiled by the cashier and security guard. However, both of them did sustain bullet injuries in the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini district) Rajneesh Gupta said as the incident occurred close to the Haryana border, there is a possibility that Haryana-based criminals were behind the incident. “The criminals had knowledge about the timings and going by that, we suspect that there may be some insider involved in the case. Crime Branch and Special Cell have also been roped in to solve the incident,” the DCP added.

