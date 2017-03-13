Delhi: 3 held for killing gangster Manjeet Mahal’s father

Mahal’s father Shri Kishan. Mahal’s father Shri Kishan.

Delhi Police Special Cell have arrested five persons, three of whom were allegedly involved in the murder of gangster Manjeet Mahal’s father on January 29. Police have recovered seven semi-automatic weapons, including a mini carbine, 75 live cartridges and five spent shells from them. Police said the accused have been identified as members of the Kapil-Jyoti Sangwan alias Nandu gang. They were arrested on Saturday while they were on their way to Mitraon village.

“We laid a trap near the Hanuman Mandir on the Surakhpur-Najafgarh road. When our team intercepted their red Volkswagen Polo, they fired five rounds at the police. We, however, managed to overpower them,” said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP (Special Cell).

One of the arrested accused, Krishan alias Ankush alias Bhalu, 28, had a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head and is allegedly a sharp-shooter of the Nandu gang, said Yadav. The other accused have been identified as Anil Sharma alias Podi (22), Deepak Maan (22), Pankaj Dagar alias Seera (37) and Deepak Sharma alias Tarun (21). “Maan, Krishan and Anil were allegedly involved in the murder of Mahal’s father, Shri Kishan, in January this year,” said a senior police officer privy to the details of the case.

The accused have reportedly admitted to the police that Manjeet Mahal’s gang has started taking revenge for the murder of his father and had allegedly already killed two members of the Nandu gang.

Last night, the five were on their way to Mitraon village to take revenge on Mahal’s family, said police.

The murder of Shri Kishan was the fallout of the rivalry between the gangs of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and Manjeet Mahal, who are both lodged in jail.

In December 2015, Sunil alias Doctor, Kapil’s brother-in-law, was murdered in Chhawla by Manjeet Mahal’s gang. In retaliation, Kapil’s gang killed family members of Manjeet Mahal’s associates. Kapil was desperate to avenge the killing of his brother-in-law and had regularly maintained pressure on his gang members to kill Mahal’s father.

The accused also had plans to kill Mahal, who is in judicial custody, while he is produced in court. They had also planned to attack Mahal when he visited his village to complete the rituals after the death of his father but could not succeed due to police presence, said police sources. A team of the Special Cell was tracking the accused and their hideouts.