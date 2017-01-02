Delhi: 3 held for DTTDC manager’s murder

Representational Image Representational Image

The special staff of South district has arrested three persons in connection with the murder of an assistant manager of DTTDC in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area, following a shootout with two of the three accused in Uttam Nagar Saturday night.

Investigation revealed that the accused persons Vivek, his relative Pankaj lured other accused saying Vivek had a fight with the victim and they have to teach him a lesson.

Watch what else is in the news

“The accused thought that the deceased, Brij Bhushan Prasad, who was working as an assistant manager in a liquor vend in Yusuf Sarai, used to carry the cash proceeds home and they hatched a plan to rob him of the money,” said Ishwar Singh, DCP (South).

On December 20, Prasad was on his way back home in his car when he was attacked by four persons who vandalized his car and fired at him and then attacked him with a knife. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The images of the accused were caught on the CCTV camera installed near Prasad’s house. “It came to light that since the incident, at least four-five local delivery boys and similar blue collar workers of the target areas were absent. A thorough technical analysis of these people was carried out. Around two-three suspected persons emerged, who could not be traced and their absence from their workplaces could not be explained,” Singh said.

On Saturday, police received a tip-off about two suspects visiting a contact in Uttam Nagar and a team was sent there to nab the accused. “Around 7 pm, a team of special staff reached the area and after proper briefing, was positioned at tactical locations to begin a thorough scan. At 7.30 pm, the team spotted Pankaj Sharma and Dharmender Yadav. In order to evade arrest, Pankaj opened fire at the police. The police party escaped the attack and in retaliation, fired in the air. A scuffle between the police and the accused followed and they were apprehended,” said the officer.

The third accused, Vivek Kashyap, Pankaj’s brother-in-law, was subsequently arrested from Saket. “The interrogation revealed that Vivek used to frequently visit the liquor vend to buy liquor for his friends, employers and clients. He had seen Prasad counting cash on several occasions,” said Singh.

Vivek worked close to the liquor shop. “He squeezed out time to observe that after closing sales and shutting shop, the deceased used to leave with some carry bags. Vivek thought that the deceased used to carry the cash proceeds from the liquor vend home. He shared this with Pankaj Sharma, who hatched the plan by associating his long-term associate Dharmender and two others,” the officer said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the other two accused.