Delhi: 3 dead, one constable injured in Mianwali gang war

Delhi shooting: Some unidentified met shot at the car in Mianwali. (Source: ANI_News/Twitter) Delhi shooting: Some unidentified met shot at the car in Mianwali. (Source: ANI_News/Twitter)

Three people, including a Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector, were killed and a constable injured late Sunday night in Delhi’s Mianwali area, reported ANI. According to reports, one of the deceased, Bhupendra, had several criminal cases registered against him.

At around 11 pm on Sunday, when Bhupendra was sitting in his car with his friend Arun, Personal Security Officer Vijay and a constable Kuldeep, some unidentified men fired at the car killing three of them on the spot. Kuldeep, who was injured in the incident, was later rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment.

A probe into the matter is currently underway. More details are awaited.

