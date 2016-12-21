Delhi: 3 cops transferred amid claims they took Rs 7 crore

The claims of a robbery suspect that three police personnel, including an ACP-rank officer, pocketed Rs 7 crore from him and his associates three years ago may have led to transfer of the three officers from southeast district to different battalions of Delhi Armed police, sources said.

The Delhi Police top brass, however, downplayed the transfers as “routine”. The investigation in the matter has been transferred to the Vigilance Branch following the directions of Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma. Deputy Commissioner of Police (vigilance) R K Jha confirmed they are probing the matter, but refused to share details.

Sources said the ACP was transferred to the fifth battalion of Delhi Police while the inspector, who was posted as SHO in south district, was sent to security lines. The sub-inspector was transferred to the seventh battalion of Delhi Police.

Joint Commissioner of Police (southeastern range) R P Upadhyay, too, confirmed that the matter was being looked into by the vigilance department. But senior officials of south district said the inspector was transferred after it came to light that no action was taken by him against illegal construction in his area.

The Sunday Express first reported that some police officers from the southeast district could be in trouble after a suspect in a robbery case alleged that they had pocketed Rs 7 crore from him and his associates three years ago.

“A Test Identification Parade was also conducted, during which the accused identified the police officers, including an ACP and an inspector. On the basis of disclosure by the suspect, Virendra, JCP Upadhyay ordered an internal inquiry, headed by two additional DCPs — Rajiv Ranjan from the southeast district and Manishi Chandra from south district. Both officers recorded the statements of the accused as well as police officers. They submitted their report to the JCP, who forwarded it to Verma. Later it was transferred to vigilance branch,” police sources said.

Police said that on October 21 this year, a property dealer in Chhatarpur Extension was robbed of Rs 45 lakh, gold jewellery and property papers. During investigation, police questioned several suspects, including Virendra.

Police sources said he initially denied involvement, but eventually disclosed that he and six of his associates had robbed Rs 7.67 crore from a hawala operator in Defence Colony in 2013. “They distributed the money. But within 72 hours, one of them was detained by a police team in southeast district. Soon, the others were caught,” the sources said.

The police officers checked with their counterparts in south district, but were told that no such robbery complaint had been filed. “Virendra alleged that they were taken to the ACP’s office where they had a meeting for several hours. They were let off with Rs 67 lakh,” police sources said.