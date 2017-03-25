Delhi: 3 arrested for duping people using ATM card details

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly duping people by using their debit and credit card details fraudulently. Vijay Shanker Pandey, Rahul Kumar Singh and Ketan Anand o used to steal the details of the cards from ATM outlets and then used them to purchase air and railway tickets as well as other goods online, police said.

The police acted on a complaint lodged by a woman, who alleged that an amount of Rs 51,376 was debited from her bank account for purchasing tickets of Air India Flight from Delhi to Tirupati. An FIR was lodged for offence of cheating at the Rajouri Garden police station.

The police first arrested Pandey who later revealed the name of master mind Rahul who operated from Jharkhand and another associate Anand. Police recovered five ATM cards and several items purchased online by the accused including a TV, three bundles of electric wire, two mobile phones, three ceiling fans, a laptop and eight sim cards.

