Delhi: 28-yr-old ‘raped’ inside her flat

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 55-year-old man at her residence in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate, police said. DCP (north) Jatin Narwal said the man was arrested from the spot.

Police said the woman, a bank manager, lived in a rented accommodation. A gym operated out of the ground floor of the same building and the accused used to train there.

Police, who reached the spot after the victim’s neighbours raised an alarm, said she had called a plumber to fix a tap. “She was climbing up the stairs when she spotted the man outside the gym. He told her that she would fix the tap. He allegedly raped her after entering her flat,” police said.

