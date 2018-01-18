Delhi: 28-yr-old medical student found dead at flat, police wait for autopsy report

Sharath Prabhu Sharath Prabhu

A 28-year-old medical student was found dead inside his rented flat in Shahdara Wednesday morning, police said. The student, Sharath Prabhu, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, was a first-year post graduate student in medicine at the University College of Medical Sciences under the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Shahdara, police said. Prabhu was found unconscious by his roommates inside the washroom.

Some syringes were found next to him, police said. Police are yet to examine the contents of the syringes, which were injected into his body, and are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. “We are waiting for his parents to arrive from Coimbatore. They have been informed about the incident. Once they reach Delhi, the post-mortem and other formalities will be conducted,” said Dr Sunil Kumar, medical director of GTB hospital and University College of Medical Sciences.

According to hospital authorities, Prabhu shifted from Coimbatore in May last year. “He had secured a very good all-India rank and was selected by the university. He was a very bright student and his teachers said he was performing really well,” Kumar said.

After spending recent vacations with his family, Prabhu had rejoined for this semester. DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said the incident came to light around 7 am. “His roommates found some syringes next to him. His flatmates told us that he was initially unconscious, but was declared brought dead at the hospital,” she said.

Hospital authorities ruled out any fights, complaints by teachers or dip in academic performance. Some of Prabhu’s acquaintances, however, claimed that he had been “suffering from work-related pressure” and had been showing “signs of depression” over the past one month.

His friends said the last time Prabhu had a conversation with his family was around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, following which he and his flatmates had dinner and went to sleep. Police have detained the two flatmates for questioning.

