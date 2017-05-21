Delhi: 24-yr-old stole uncle’s car to bear girlfriend’s expenses,says Cops

He was the apple of everyone’s eye in his family. Which is why no one expected him to steal his uncle’s car, a Hyundai i20, so he could “bear his girlfriend’s expenses”.

In a case that came to light earlier this week, police have arrested a 24-year-old for allegedly stealing the vehicle from outside the family home in Jagatpuri. The accused was caught four days after committing the theft, when he went to sell the vehicle in Daryaganj.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M S Randhawa said they arrested the accused, Siddharth, from near Rajghat. “He was produced before court and sent to 14-day judicial custody,” Randhawa said. Police said Siddharth, who used to be a sales executive with a private company before he was sacked, stole the car on May 14 and took it to an isolated area in Kaushambi.

“After parking it safely, he returned home and told police that somebody had stolen the car. He accompanied his uncle and father to the police station, where he also recorded his statement. For four days, he went to various places with the investigating officer and met several people,” a senior police officer said. In the meantime, he asked his friend to look for a buyer for the car, and they finally found a person in Daryaganj willing to pay Rs 5 lakh. “They struck a deal and the customer asked him to come to Rajghat to show the vehicle. Police, meanwhile, received a tip-off that Siddharth was out with the car, without having changed the number plate. A team led by inspector Satendra Mohan laid a trap and arrested the accused when he reached,” an officer said.

News of Siddharth’s arrest shocked the entire family, a police officer said. “They all came to the police station. During interrogation, Siddharth admitted to the crime in front of them. He told police that he had been dating a girl pursuing MBA. He said he used to bear her expenses, but ever since he lost his job about four months ago, he had been struggling financially. He stole his uncle’s car after getting duplicate keys made. On May 14, when the family was asleep, he drove off with the car,” police said.

