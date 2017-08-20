Delhi: 24-year-old woman set on fire over dowry, dies

A 24-year-old woman died after she was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws at their residence in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri. Police said the woman, Parvinder Kaur, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, where she succumbed to her burn injuries on Sunday.

A case has been registered at Vikaspuri police station and Kaur’s husband, Gurcharan (27), his brother Prabhjot Singh (25) and their father Rawel Singh (62) have been arrested. DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said a PCR call was received about a woman being set ablaze, after which a police team rushed to the house in Vikaspuri. “The woman, identified as Parvinder Kaur, was taken to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. She died during treatment on Sunday. The woman’s statement was recorded at the hospital, in which she alleged that she was set on fire by her husband and in-laws,” the DCP said.

Police said Kaur’s family alleged that there were “regular” demands of dowry, adding that a few days ago, they allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh and when it was not met, they kicked her out.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App