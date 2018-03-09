Delhi: 23-yr-old accidentally shot dead by minor cousin while taking selfies with pistol

Latest News
Police said they have registered a case and are taking legal action against the 17-year-old boy.

Written by Alok Singh | New Delhi | Updated: March 9, 2018 12:09 pm
delhi, selfies with pistol, accidental shooting, south east delhi, sarita vihar, minor boy pistol shooting, indian express Police said they received a call from the hospital at about 6.35 pm about a man admitted to hospital with a gunshot injury. (Representational image)
A 23-year-old man was shot dead by his minor cousin while taking selfies with a licensed pistol at their home in south east Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area Thursday evening. Police said they have registered a case and are taking legal action against the 17-year-old boy. Police added they may take action against the boy’s father for giving a pistol to his minor son as well.

The victim, identified as Prashant Chauhan, was employed as a contract teacher in a government school in Shahdara. He had come to his aunt’s house in Sarita Vihar. His aunt’s minor son, who studies in class 11 in a prominent school, managed to procure his father’s pistol which he kept in the house. “Both started clicking photos and selfies with the pistol. In the meantime, a fire was opened by the minor and the bullet hit Chauhan,” said a police officer.

Family members rushed Chauhan to Apollo hospital where he was declared brought dead. Chauhan was a native of western Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat and was staying in Shahdara.

Police said they received a call from the hospital at about 6.35 pm about a man admitted to hospital with a gunshot injury. A team reached the spot found Chauhan dead. They took body for post mortem examination and began the probe.

  1. Srinivas Prasad K
    Mar 9, 2018 at 12:28 pm
    Truly India has become developed just like USA where these kinds of gun shootings have become normal. Wake up India, don't get drenched in so called development, believe in humanism and non violence - age old prescription for sustained living.
