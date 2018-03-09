Delhi: 23-yr-old accidentally shot dead by minor cousin while taking selfies with pistol

Police said they received a call from the hospital at about 6.35 pm about a man admitted to hospital with a gunshot injury. (Representational image) Police said they received a call from the hospital at about 6.35 pm about a man admitted to hospital with a gunshot injury. (Representational image)

A 23-year-old man was shot dead by his minor cousin while taking selfies with a licensed pistol at their home in south east Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area Thursday evening. Police said they have registered a case and are taking legal action against the 17-year-old boy. Police added they may take action against the boy’s father for giving a pistol to his minor son as well.

The victim, identified as Prashant Chauhan, was employed as a contract teacher in a government school in Shahdara. He had come to his aunt’s house in Sarita Vihar. His aunt’s minor son, who studies in class 11 in a prominent school, managed to procure his father’s pistol which he kept in the house. “Both started clicking photos and selfies with the pistol. In the meantime, a fire was opened by the minor and the bullet hit Chauhan,” said a police officer.

Family members rushed Chauhan to Apollo hospital where he was declared brought dead. Chauhan was a native of western Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat and was staying in Shahdara.

Police said they received a call from the hospital at about 6.35 pm about a man admitted to hospital with a gunshot injury. A team reached the spot found Chauhan dead. They took body for post mortem examination and began the probe.

