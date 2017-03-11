Delhi: 23% enrolment drop in schools in 6 years, states CAG report

Implementation of RTE Act suffered due to poor planning, says audit. (Archive Photo) Implementation of RTE Act suffered due to poor planning, says audit. (Archive Photo)

A report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) stated that a drop of 23 per cent in enrolment in government and government-aided schools was observed in Delhi. The report also said that a household survey to gather data of children up to 14 years was not completed, nor was mapping of all schools done.

Slamming the Directorate of Education, the report said, “A performance audit conducted from 2010-16 brought out that effective implementation of the RTE Act suffered due to poor planning, continuing vacancies as well as delay in release of funds (by the MHRD) and its utilisation.”

“Analysis of data provided by the DoE with respect to children enrolled at entry level of Class I… revealed that for the period 2010-16, government and aided schools showed a declining trend of 23 per cent. Enrolment in private schools showed an increase of 35 per cent,” the report said.

Other observations made were non-utilisation of sanctioned funds for construction of additional rooms and toilets in MCD schools, 22 per cent of sanctioned posts of teachers and librarians lying vacant, and uniforms and textbooks not being distributed to students.