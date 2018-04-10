Delhi: 22-year-old suffocates in fire at Chandni Chowk

Two persons had died in a fire at a footwear-manufacturing unit in Narela on Saturday. Two persons had died in a fire at a footwear-manufacturing unit in Narela on Saturday.

A fire broke out at a building in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk on Monday. According to police, a 22-year-old man lost consciousness after inhaling smoke, following which he was taken to LNJP hospital where he died. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Jatin Narwal said the victim has been identified as Rohit. He hailed from Muzaffarpur in Bihar. “He worked as an office boy at a shop in Karol Bagh for the past three months. Prima facie, it appears that he died due to suffocation,” Narwal said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said that 10-12 shops in the Kucha Mahajani area were also gutted. DFS Chief Fire Officer, Atul Garg, said that the fire broke out at Kucha Mahajani area, and the fire call was made at 12.55 pm. “It was a medium fire. A make-6 call was made at the local fire station,” Garg said. The DFS deputed a total of 22 fire tenders to the spot, and the fire was brought under control by 5.55 pm. Garg said that they are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Earlier, two persons had died in a fire at a footwear-manufacturing unit in Narela on Saturday, while a 62-year-old shopkeeper died at his shop in Sarita Vihar on Sunday.

