Delhi: 22-year-old stabbed to death for refusing cigarette to group of four

A 22-year-old computer designing student was stabbed to death six times by four men at the Netaji Subhash Place signal, allegedly because he refused to give them a cigarette. Police said the incident took place on Wednesday night. According to police, initial investigation revealed that the victim, Mohit, was smoking. One of the four accused asked him for a cigarette, but he refused. Police said the accused got into a heated argument with Mohit and stabbed him.

Police said they are also probing a robbery angle as the assailants made off with his phone and Rs 400. DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said they have registered an FIR but no arrest has been made so far. Police said Mohit was from Jind in Haryana and was living in a rented accommodation in Pitampura. He was studying computer designing at a private institute.

“At 1.15 am, we received a PCR call that a man had been stabbed at the Netaji Subhash Place signal. Police rushed to the spot. By then, his friends and two passersby had taken him to Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, where he was declared brought dead. Doctors said he had sustained multiple stab injuries,” an officer said.

Police said Mohit and his friends Nitin, Robin and Lalit were at NSP market when the incident took place. “Robin was looking for an autorickshaw, when the accused approached them and asked Mohit for a cigarette. The accused were inebriated and got into a heated argument with him,” the officer said.

Eyewitnesses told police that the four men cornered Mohit and stabbed him repeatedly. When his friends tried to intervene, they threatened them. The men fled amid screams for help. “His friends stopped a passing car, which took them to a hospital. The friends said they couldn’t get a good look at the men as it was dark,” police said.

